The governor of Rivers state on Wednesday, finally addressed the allegations surrounding his administration's loan for infrastructure projects

Fubara clarified that his administration has not been borrowing excessively and but only obtained a N200 billion loan for the construction of a major road project

Governor Fubara, during the inauguration of the 11.8km Okehi-Umuola-Eberi road, accused critics of attempting to undermine his administration’s efforts, and also challenged them

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state clarified on Wednesday, December 4, that his administration has not been borrowing to fund governance, contrary to reports making the rounds in some quarters.

Fubara addresses allegations of excessive borrowing

Governor Fubara noted that the only loan obtained by his administration was a N200 billion facility earmarked for the construction of the ring road project, an over 50km dual carriageway that will connect six local government areas in the state.

As reported by Channels TV, Fubara challenged critics to verify his clarification with the Debt Management Office (DMO).

He made the clarification on Wednesday, during the inauguration of the 11.8km Okehi-Umuola-Eberi road, a vital link between two sister local government areas of Etche and Omuma.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to ensuring the happiness and development of Rivers state residents.

Meanwhile, Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and his successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, are in a long battle over the control of Rivers state.

