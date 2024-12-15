Comrade Timi Frank criticised Senate President Akpabio for accusing Rivers state governor Siminalayi Fubara of betraying FCT Minister Nyesom Wike

The former APC deputy national publicity secretary argued that Akpabio is unqualified to judge others due to his history of alleged betrayal

Frank advised Governor Fubara to remain focused on issues that matter to Rivers state and urged the public to disregard Akpabio's accusations

Abuja, FCT - Comrade Timi Frank, former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has described Senate President Godswill Akpabio as unqualified to judge the character of Rivers state Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Frank's assertion follows Akpabio's recent criticism of Fubara, whom he accused of "treachery and betrayal" against the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Frank questions Akpabio's past actions

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, December 15, Frank reminded Akpabio that his character and past actions render him unqualified to judge others.

“Akpabio has betrayal in his DNA, alongside Minister Wike. Both of them have castigated the APC in the past, only to turn around to wine, dine with and praise the same party. What should we call that? Is it not strange that Akpabio has suddenly become the mouthpiece of Wike, being birds of the same feather?" Frank said.

Frank also highlighted Akpabio's history of alleged betrayal, including his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC while serving as minority leader in the 8th Senate.

Frank advises Governor Fubara to remain focused

Frank, who serves as Ambassador to East Africa and the Middle East for the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP), urged Governor Fubara to remain steadfast and focused on the issues that matter most to the people of Rivers State.

“We urge the public to disregard Akpabio's baseless accusations against Governor Fubara and instead focus on the issues that matter most to the people of Rivers state," he said.

Wike and Fubara's long-running political battle

The rift between Wike and Fubara is not new, as the two have been embroiled in a long-running political battle.

Wike, who previously served as governor of Rivers state, has been at odds with Fubara, his successor, over issues of political loyalty.

The feud has led to a divided government in Rivers state, with Wike's loyalists in the state legislature opposing Fubara's administration.

Wike vs Fubara: APC will take over Rivers in 2027 - Ganduje

In other news, Abdullahi Ganduje, the APC national chairman, has vowed that the party will take over Rivers state government house in 2027.

He spoke on Saturday, December 14, while inaugurating Chief Tony Okocha and 22 others as executive members of APC in Rivers state.

Ganduje, who visited Port Harcourt alongside 16 members of the National Executive Council (NEC), charged APC members to do everything within their power to ensure the party wins the governorship election in 2027.

