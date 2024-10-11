Ganiyu Egunjobi, chairman of Agege LGA, has responded to allegations that the council unlawfully seized and demolished property belonging to Edwards Ayo-Odugbesan, a former Ogun state deputy speaker and his wife

Egunjobi said the property, which housed Edwards Private School, sits on council land, and its demolition was lawful, backed by approvals from the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority

The council boss also questioned the authenticity of the governor's consent presented by Ayo-Odugbesan, suggesting it may be fraudulent and calling for a police investigation

Agege, Lagos state - Ganiyu Egunjobi, the chairman of Agege local government area, has addressed recent media reports alleging the council seized and demolished property belonging to Edwards Ayo-Odugbesan, a former Ogun state deputy speaker and his wife.

At a press briefing attended by Legit.ng, Egunjobi presented title documents showing the property, formerly housing Edwards Private School, sits on council land, part of the former Abiola Market.

Agege LGA chairman Ganiyu Egunjobi on Thursday, October 10, addressed the allegations of seizing and demolishing property belonging to former Ogun deputy speaker Edwards Ayo-Odugbesan.

He said the demolition, following approvals from the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority, was lawful.

Egunjobi reiterated that Agege LGA's ownership of the land is evidenced by the council’s survey plan and Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) issued by the Lagos state government.

The property in question is located at 47 Old Ogba Road beside MKO Abiola Market.

His words:

“The fact of the matter is that the said property is within the land of the council at the former MKO Abiola Model Market which the council equally demolished. Invariably, the portion of the property in question occupied belongs to the council.

“This is evidenced by our survey plan and the Certificate of Occupancy issued to us by the Lagos State government. The issuance predated the documents the couples claimed to possess on the property."

Egunjobi questions document presented by Ayo-Odugbesan

Egunjobi questioned the authenticity of the governor's consent in possession of the Ayo-Odugbesans, suggesting it may be fraudulent.

He questioned how the couple could have been granted the governor’s consent for land already awarded to the council by the same Lagos state government.

Therefore, the council boss called for a police investigation, emphasising the council's transparency and willingness to make documents available for public scrutiny.

“It’s curious that Mr and Mrs Ayo-Odugbesan claim to possess a governor’s consent for that same land. But if their claim is true, it can only mean one thing that the process they used to obtain it is fraudulent. I hereby call on the Lagos State Commissioner of Police to investigate this claim and ensure justice is served.

“This becomes necessary considering that under transparent circumstances, devoid of deception, the couple would not have been granted the governor’s consent for the land since the same Lagos state government long awarded the same to the council on land that covers the portion in dispute based on our Survey plan," he said.

We acted within the law, Agege LGA chairman insists

Egunjobi maintained the council acted within the law, prioritising Agege's interests.

He stressed that even if a private school existed on the property, it wouldn't diminish the government's ownership.

Egunjobi added that the council had nothing to hide and would make all relevant documents, including the survey plan and C of O, available for public scrutiny.

Agege LGA chairman Ganiyu Egunjobi said the council demolished structures on the land based on the approvals from the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA).

“We acted within the law by obtaining the approval of Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority, LASPPPA, to demolish all structures on our land, including the section where Abiola Market occupied," the council boss said.

“We have our position on the debate about the existence or non-existence of Edwards Private School, but it does not matter. Let’s assume there’s a private school there. Does that remove or diminish the fact that the government owns the land?

"Moreover, we are talking of a for-profit organisation, not a charity organisation. In good conscience, I would not look the other way and allow individuals or organisations to rob Agege of its properties, no matter the status of the usurper. My overriding concern is that I swore an oath to serve the council’s interest, which I will continue to abide by till my last seconds in office.”

