The Abia State Government has declared that the construction of its airport is ready to commence.

Residents of the communities where the airport will be located have raised concerns about the project

The state government revealed it has addressed these concerns and believes the project will be beneficial to the growth of Abia state

All is set to kick off construction work on the long-awaited Abia Airport in Nsulu, Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area.

The Abia state government has confirmed that construction work will officially commence on Tuesday, December 17, 2024.

This announcement was made by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ukoha Njoku Ukoha, in a statement shared on his official Facebook account.

He also revealed that the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, will flag the ceremony.

Punch reports that the Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu, stated:

“Initially, this was not a priority project for the state government. However, when the federal government decided to build an airstrip in Abia State,

Governor Alex Otti partnered with the federal government to convert the airstrip into a full airport project. This collaboration will result in the construction of a runway capable of accommodating larger aircraft once completed.”

Community concerns settled

Also, Caleb Ajagba, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, revealed that the state government has commenced community engagements to communicate the project's benefits.

Punch reports that he noted the government had engaged the village heads of various communities and secured their consent for the project.

He said:

“We are ready, there is no opposition to the project among the leaders, but this meeting was to prepare the minds towards receiving the government’s delegation that would be visiting and interfacing with the community by community starting from Tuesday, December 10, 2024."

Zamfara state airport

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that work has also begun on the construction of Gusau International Airport in Zamfara State.

According to Dauda Lawal, the Governor of Zamfara State, the new airport is designed to accommodate domestic and international flights.

He also revealed that the airport will be smart and equipped with modern facilities.

