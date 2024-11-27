BREAKING: EX-Deputy Speaker Accused of Using Police, EFCC to Grab Land in Lagos, Details Emerge
Edward Ayo-Odugbesan, the former deputy speaker of Ogun state, has been accused of deploying the service of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), police and other security agencies to claim a land that originally belonged to the local government.
Speaking at a press conference at the palace of Olu of Agege, on Wednesday, November 27, the pioneer chairman of Agege, Chief Owolabi Dada, alleged that the former Ogun lawmaker was holding a Certificate of Ownership to claim the land.
The stakeholders in the Agege called on President Bola Tinubu, Governor Babajide Sanwó-Olú, The Inspector General of Police, EFCC and other security agencies to called Odugbesan to order and stop intimidating officials of the council.
More details coming soom>>>
Source: Legit.ng
