The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), along with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has responded sharply to the Presidency’s statement suggesting that northern leaders should delay their presidential ambitions until 2031, following the end of President Bola Tinubu’s second term.

The controversy started on Sunday when Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, urged northern political figures eyeing the 2027 presidency to “look beyond that year,” suggesting that President Tinubu, a southerner, should be allowed a second term.

ACF: Focus on governance, not 2027

In a response to Akume’s comments, ACF’s National Publicity Secretary, Prof. Tukur Muhammad-Baba, stated that it was too early to discuss the 2027 presidency, The Punch reported.

He emphasized that the focus should be on delivering good governance to Nigerians, not distracting the public with early political debates.

“Our position is that it’s too early to debate the 2027 Presidency. We think the focus should be on good governance and delivering the dividends of democracy to the people. This talk of 2027 is a distraction from the dialogue that should be taking place," he said.

Atiku argues for equitable power distribution

Atiku Abubakar, who lost the 2023 presidential election to Tinubu, also weighed in, highlighting the disparity in presidential power between the North and South.

Atiku pointed out that by 2027, the South would have held the presidency for 17 years, compared to only 11 years for the North, Vanguard reported.

“At the end of 2027, the South will have had 17 years of leadership, while the North would have had just 11 years,. Where does true equity and fairness reside?" Atiku asked.

Atiku stressed that the power to elect and vote out the government lies with the Nigerian people and questioned whether the Tinubu government has proven itself worthy of re-election.

"Has the Tinubu government demonstrated that it deserves to be re-elected? The answer is as clear as the heavens themselves — God forbid,” he added.

