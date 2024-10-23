Bala Mohammed, the governor of Bauchi state and chairman of the PDP governors' forum, has made a U-turn on his campaign against Umar Damagum, the PDP acting national chairman

The PDP governor has been moving to ensure that the Damagum is replaced and the party holds a national convention to set the pace for new leadership in the party

But at the PDP stakeholders meeting on Tuesday, October 23, Mohammed said the party would not relax and watch Nigeria digress to one-party state

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has officially recognized Umar Damagum as the Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). This move comes after a faction of the party loyal to Mohammed attempted to block the PDP and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from annulling a planned National Executive Council meeting through a court order.

The governor's change of heart was evident during a stakeholders meeting convened to ease tensions within the party. Mohammed, who is also the chairman of the PDP Governors' Forum, welcomed Damagum's leadership, signalling a unified front.

Governor Bala Mohammed recognises Damagum as PDP chair

The meeting was attended by five governors, including Mohammed, Ademola Adeleke of Osun, Dauda Lawal of Zamfara, Siminalaye Fubara of Rivers, and Caleb Muftwan of Plateau. Notably, only five of the 13 PDP governors were present.

Bala Mohammed speaks on PDP unity

According to The Punch, Mohammed emphasized the importance of unity, stating, "We are all united today under the leadership of Umar Damagum... We will resist any attempt to make Nigeria a one-party state." He also highlighted the party's goal of providing an alternative platform for Nigerians, leveraging their experience since 1999.

This development follows the Olagunsoye Oyinlola-led Reconciliation Committee's announcement that they have resolved the factionalization within the National Working Committee. The committee's efforts have paved the way for the party to move forward in its nation-building efforts.

The recognition of Damagum's leadership is seen as a significant step towards resolving the internal conflicts within the PDP.

PDP national chairman to step down

Legit.ng earlier reported that the PDP acting national chairman, Umar Damagum, has been asked to step down from his position next week.

Reports say the party's governors allegedly asked Damagum to step down at the next NEC meeting, which is scheduled for October 24.

The next PDP NEC meeting was scheduled to address potential issues in the party, including the party's next convention, which is stated for December.

