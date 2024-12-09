The 15 senators from Abia, Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi and Imo have announced their support for the tax reform bills by President Bola Tinubu

Orji Kalu, the senator representing Abia North, announced the decision of the lawmakers on Monday, December 9, following their meeting in Abuja

According to Kalu, the lawmakers are not opposing the bills but are calling for more consultations and engagement with all concerned parties

The South-East Senate caucus has convened to deliberate on President Bola Tinubu's tax reform bills and declared its support for them. According to Orji Kalu, the senator representing Abia North, the lawmakers' decision followed thorough consideration. Kalu added that while the bill deserves support, extensive consultations with all major stakeholders are essential.

They said their decision was motivated by the need to ensure that the bill's provisions align with the interests of their constituents and the region. The 15 senators recognized the importance of tax reform in promoting economic growth and development, but we also acknowledged the potential impact on various stakeholders.

Why southeath senators endorse Tinubu's bills

As Senator Kalu said, they are not opposed to the bills but want to ensure that all stakeholders are consulted and their concerns addressed. This includes consulting with their constituents, state governors, and other critical stakeholders.

Since their introduction, the Tax Reform Bills have generated significant controversy, with various groups and individuals expressing concerns about their potential impact. As lawmakers, it's their responsibility to carefully consider these concerns and ensure that the bill serves the greater good.

The senators, who are from Abia, Enugu, Imo, Ebonyi and Anambra, maintained that by engaging in extensive consultations and carefully considering the bill's provisions, they can ensure that the Tax Reforms Bills promote economic growth and development while addressing all stakeholders' concerns.

