Currently, the southern region and the northern region are divided over President Bola Tinubu's tax reform bill

However, on Saturday, December 7, reports disclosed that northern leaders have announced a new strategy to protect the interests of the North

The League of Northern Democrats (LND) has formed a committee to review the four tax reform bills currently before the National Assembly, and the report is due in one week

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Amid controversy trailing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s four tax reform bills presented to the National Assembly, some northern leaders have changed strategy to ensure that the reform does not harm the North.

North restrategises over Tinubu’s tax reform bill. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigerian Senate

Source: Facebook

Some northern lawmakers have held a series of meetings on the issue. However, on Friday, December 6, the League of Northern Democrats (LND) inaugurated a technical committee to review the bills' contents clause-by-clause, identify provisions that are injurious to the North, and suggest alternatives.

As reported by Vanguard, the committee has one week to handle the task.

At the moment, southern senators, as a bloc, are in support of the tax bills while northern senators, most of who are against the move, are consulting.

Also, while the Godswill Akpabio-led Senate Senate is proceeding with legislative actions on the bills, the House of Representatives has suspended actions on the matter as Northern Reps raise eye brow.

Northerners commission independent panel

Indeed, worried that the bills could harm the North, if passed as they were, the League of Northern Democrats raised a technical panel to look at the proposals with a tooth comb.

This was contained in a statement signed by LND’s Spokesman, Dr. Ladan Salihu and made available to the press on Saturday, December 7.

Although names of members of the committee who are said to be mostly lawyers, accountants and experts in related fields remained anonymous, the panel was given one week to turn in its report.

Salihu said:

“Given the current raging concerns and controversies on the Tax Reform Bills currently before our National Assembly, the League of Northern Democrats wishes to inform the Northern public that it has inaugurated a distinguished Technical Committee tasked with reviewing the four tax reform bills clause-by-clause so as to reach an informed position on each clause therein.

“Their mandate includes identifying provisions that may be injurious or inequitable, proposing necessary amendments, and ensuring that each clause of the bills upholds the constitutional, religious and cultural norms of our people, while promoting national unity and fairness.

“At the conclusion of its assignment, the committee will publicly present its findings in an electronic and tabular format, effectively communicating its recommendations to policymakers, legislators, the media and the Nigerian public.”

Lawmaker suggests Hausa translation for tax reform bill

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Honourable Abejide Leke stated that the north will benefit from President Tinubu’s new tax reform bill.

In an interview, Leke stated that the opposition against the bill from the northern region was politically motivated and an attempt to influence public opinion ahead of the 2027 elections.

The Kogi lawmaker suggested that the bill should be translated into Hausa to better address concerns in the northern region, but Nigerians have reacted to his suggestion.

Source: Legit.ng