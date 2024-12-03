President Bola Tinubu has ordered the Ministry of Justice to work with the National Assembly on the concerns raised on the tax reform bill

Tinubu's directive was to ensure that all genuine concerns about the bill were addressed before the passage of the bill

The tax reform bill has become controversial since it was forwarded to the national assembly in October

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the Justice Ministry to work with the National Assembly to address concerns over the tax reform bills. This move aims to ensure that all genuine concerns are addressed before the bills are passed. According to the Presidency, the robust nationwide debate on the new tax reform bills is welcomed and commendable, as it reflects the essence and meaning of democracy.

The Presidency emphasized that President Tinubu will always act in the interest of the Nigerian people. The fiscal reforms, which include four tax bills, are designed to relieve tens of millions of hardworking Nigerians across the country. They also aim to empower and position states and local governments for sustainable growth and development.

Tinubu calls for call on tax reform bill

The government has assured that the tax reform bills will not impoverish any state or region of the country. Instead, they will facilitate increased revenues without imposing additional tax burdens on the people. The reforms will also allow citizens to demand and enjoy greater accountability in the management of public resources at all levels of government.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Information, President Tinubu has been implementing an ambitious fiscal reform agenda that will devolve more resources to Nigeria's state and local governments and, ultimately, to the Nigerian people.

The government has nothing sinister to warrant the suggestion that the process is being rushed. In line with established legislative procedures, the Federal Government welcomes meaningful inputs to address the bill's grey areas.

Highlights of tax reform bills

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tinubu's administration released 13 highlights of the president's tax reform bills, which were earlier sent to the national assembly.

The presidency argued that the current tax system is overly complex and stifles growth, resulting in low revenue.

Sunday Dare, the president's special adviser on public communication and orientation, stated that the tax reform will help promote sustainable economic growth.

