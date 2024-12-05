President Bola Tinubu's tax reform bills have continued to generate reactions from concerned Nigerians and groups

This is as 18 senators from the South-South region of the country announced their support for the bill

The federal lawmakers also backed Senate President Godswill Akpabio's leadership while giving reason for their support of the bills

All senators from the south-south geopolitical zone in the 10th Senate have endorsed President Bola Tinubu's tax reform bills, which are currently under consideration by the National Assembly. In a communiqué released in Abuja, the senators expressed their unwavering confidence in Senate President Godswill Akpabio. This endorsement comes amid resistance from certain quarters calling for the withdrawal of the bills by the presidency.

The south-south senators emphasized that their backing stems from a shared commitment to boosting national revenue and driving economic growth. They believe that tax reforms are crucial in enhancing national revenue and fostering economic stability.

South-South Senators backed Tinubu's tax reform bills Photo Credit: @SPNigeria, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

South-south senators endorse Akpabio's leadership

The senators also pledged their full support to the Senate President and the leadership of the National Assembly in their efforts to ensure the effective and timely passage of legislation aimed at promoting good governance, national unity, and economic development.

However, the south-south senators believe that the bills align with Nigerians' overall interests, particularly the well-being of the south-south region. They resolved to support the Tax reform bills after a comprehensive study and thorough evaluation of their content-south geopolitical zone, including Senator Seriake Dickson, Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, and Senator Adams Oshiomhole. The senators called for restraint in introducing sentiments, whether regional, ethnic, or tribal, to a national dialogue.

The tax reform bills have been a subject of controversy, with some quarters opposing the bills. The endorsement of the tax reform bills by the south-south senators is a significant development in the legislative process. It demonstrates their commitment to promoting good governance, national unity, and economic development. As the National Assembly continues to deliberate on the bills, it is essential to consider the concerns of all stakeholders to ensure that the reforms benefit the country as a whole.

Senate to make more consultation

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Senate has announced the suspension of the tax reform bills proposed by President Bola Tinubu to the National Assembly.

Jibrin Barau, the deputy senate president, announced the development on Wednesday, December 4, adding that it was to provide more room for consultations.

According to Barau, the Senate has set up a committee to discuss the bill with the Ministry of Justice and the executive.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng