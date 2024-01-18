A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ogun State chapter, Segun Showunmi, has been pictured with ex-President Muhammadu Buhari

In the viral photo shared by the PDP chieftain himself, it was gathered that he paid a courtesy visit to the ex-president's residence in Daura, Katsina state

However, his visit did not sit well with supporters of the PDP, who slammed him and alleged that he was planning to defect

Daura, Katsina - Segun Showunmi, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State and strong ally of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, recently paid a courtesy visit to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari at his residence in Daura, Katsina state.

The former Ogun state governorship aspirant revealed this via a social media post on his official X page on Thursday, January 18.

Segun Showunmi was heavily criticised for his visit to President Muhammadu Buhari. Photo Credit: Segun Showunmi

Source: Twitter

As sighted by Legit.ng, Showunmi wrote:

"I spent the day with Baba Mai Gaskiya Former President Mohammedu Buhari (GCFR) in his country home Daura.

It is unclear what their conversation was about, but his post confirmed that they held conversations on nation-building the future of the Nigerian dream as he described the ex-president as "Wali of Nigeria." and himself as "Sarki Gaskiya."

He wrote:

"I asked him 4 questions of great significance and I left so proud of his efforts and huge belief in our Country. This is man is the Wali of Nigeria. And I am Sarki Gaskiya."

Netizens react

Meanwhile, Nigerians took to the comment section of the PDP chieftain's post to react to his visit to the ex-president in his hometown.

Some of the reactions likened him to Daniel Bwala, another ally of Atiku who recently was invited to the Aso Villa by President Bola Tinubu.

Bwala, after his meeting with Tinubu, said in an interview on national TV that he would appreciate it if the President gave him an appointment.

Here are some of the reactions on social media

@tolaogunnubi wrote:

"What are you cooking?"

Suleiman Ibrahim Abubakar wrote:

"@SegunShowunmi, you are clearly not ready to be an opposition. No wonder people like Daniel Bwala can come out in the open and eat their vomits.

"Buhari mai gaskiya? That's a man who led Nigeria into the number 1 world poverty capital. That's a man who hosted an AGF who stole in hundreds of billions. If you are not kwakwalwa sick then you suffer from mugu illumination deficiency syndrome."

Comr. Abdulazeez Adamu (CAA) wrote:

"He said Mai gaskiya. I have no problem meeting with Baba that's cool but your Chairmanship ambition ya Karya."

@Ophacy wrote:

"When he asked Mr Bwala to reserve seat for him in APC some of us thought he was joking."

