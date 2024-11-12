Nigerians will be expecting a new fuel pump price as a former presidential aide claims fuel pump price may drop

The price of fuel at filling stations across the country is around N1,000 per litre to N1,300 per litre

Ex-presidential adviser Bashir Ahmad disclosed on Tuesday, November 12, that fuel price may be reduced

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering governance in Nigeria.

Kano, Kano state - Bashir Ahmad, the digital communications assistant to former President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, November 12, said the price of petrol is "likely to be slashed".

Ahmad who said this on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle did not however provide details.

New fuel price is expected at filling stations in Nigeria. Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

He wrote in a terse post:

"The price of PMS is likely to be slashed."

Legit.ng reports that the price of petrol is a sensitive issue in Nigeria because many households and small businesses use it to power generators and also due to challenges related to electricity supply.

Surging fuel prices in the country are making it unaffordable for some workers to commute to their jobs, forcing them to quit. The trend is hitting low-income and informal workers especially hard.

In late October, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) adjusted the pump prices of the commodity.

The national oil firm raised the retail price of petrol in Abuja to N1,060 from N1,030 per litre in the federal capital territory (FCT).

In Lagos, it was confirmed that NNPCL stations increased the unit price of the commodity from N998 to N1,025 per litre.

Meanwhile, when asked by an X user if Nigerians should anticipate at least a 30% reduction, Ahmad, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano state, responded:

"N5, hopefully more!"

Dangote agrees to deal with oil marketers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) agreed on a deal with Dangote Petroleum Refinery to lift petroleum products from the facility directly.

The agreement was announced by IPMAN’s national president, Abubakar Garima, at a press briefing. IPMAN stated that the alliance will ensure the availability of petroleum to Nigerians at a cheaper rate.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng