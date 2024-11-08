Former President Muhammadu Buhari's daughter, Fatima, has been appointed as the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN)'s ambassador

James Neminebor, the national president of ANAN, announced the appointment of Fatima at a dinner organised for the association's executive in Katsina

Fatima Buhari's appointment followed the Katsina State chapter Coordinator for Professional Women Accountants in Nigeria (PROWAN) inauguration

Fatima Buhari, daughter of former President Muhammadu Buhari, has been appointed as the first ambassador of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN). This role highlights ANAN's commitment to excellence and integrity in accounting and aims to inspire young Nigerian professionals.

Fatima's appointment comes after her inauguration as Katsina State chapter Coordinator for Professional Women Accountants in Nigeria (PROWAN) and other North-West zone executives.

Buhari's daughter, Fatima, gets ANAN's ambassadorial appointment Photo Credit: @MBuhari

Source: Twitter

Leadership reported that at a dinner for the officials, ANAN's National President James Neminebor confirmed Fatima's appointment, emphasizing service and commitment to the association. He thanked the Katsina State Government for their support and stressed the importance of professional accounting services for effective financial management.

Buhari's daughter speaks on establishing PROWAN

Fatima expressed pride in establishing the PROWAN chapter, calling it a groundbreaking achievement for Northern Nigerian women in accounting. She sees this milestone as a testament to women accountants' resilience, dedication, and professionalism. The new chapter aims to elevate women's voices in a male-dominated field and create opportunities for future female accountants.

Neminebor says that Fatima brings valuable experience from the public sector and international organizations as a fellow of ANAN. Her education includes a degree in Accounting from Ahmadu Bello University and postgraduate studies from Stratford College of Business and Management UK.

Katsina State Governor Umaru Radda, represented by Deputy Faruq Jobe, reaffirmed the state government's commitment to supporting ANAN. This partnership promotes transparency, accountability, and good governance, aligning with ANAN's goals.

