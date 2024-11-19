The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ekiti State reported 13 fatalities from 64 road traffic crashes in 2024, with 164 individuals sustaining injuries

Sector Commandant Joseph Olusola highlighted a 63% reduction in deaths and an 18% decline in crashes compared to previous years

He urged commuters to discourage reckless driving and emphasised the FRSC's commitment to enforcing traffic laws and enhancing public awareness

This announcement was made by Sector Commandant Mr. Joseph Olusola at a press conference in Ado-Ekiti to mark the 2024 Road Traffic Crash (RTC) Victims Remembrance Week.

Olusola highlighted a significant improvement in road safety with a 63% reduction in deaths and an 18% decline in RTC cases compared to previous years.

He revealed that 164 individuals sustained injuries from January to September this year, showing the continuing challenge of road safety in the state.

Statistics indicate that passengers are more likely to be victims in road traffic accidents than drivers.

Olusola urged commuters to discourage reckless driving by speaking out against dangerous behaviours on the road.

"The objectives of the 2024 World Day of Remembrance for RTC Victims include providing a platform for families to honour those killed or seriously injured in road accidents, recognising the crucial role of emergency services, addressing the leniency in legal responses to road deaths, and advocating for more serious accountability," Olusola said.

He assured the public of the FRSC's commitment to collaborating with stakeholders to enhance public awareness and strictly enforce traffic laws to deter violations.

