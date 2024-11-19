Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti admission portal and procedure

The Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti admission portal is a crucial tool for aspiring students looking to join the polytechnic. The polytechnic’s portal helps streamline full-time, part-time, and evening program applications. If you aspire to join the polytechnic, this post simplifies the application process and admission requirements.

The federal polytechnic Ado-Ekiti was established in 1977 in Jos, Plateau State. Photo: @fedpolyado on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti has gained a reputation for fostering academic excellence and technical expertise. Its comprehensive educational offerings and commitment to hands-on learning make it an ideal choice for academic and career development.

Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti admission portal login procedure

Here is a simple process on how to log in to the Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti:

Go to the Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti admission portal. Next, provide your username and password. Once done, click the "Login" button, and you are done!

Fed Poly screening procedure

The Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti screening procedure is crucial for prospective students seeking admission into various programmes. Here is how to do it:

Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti screening form. Photo: students.fedpolyado.edu.ng

Source: UGC

Go to the Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti admission portal. Click on "Application" to generate and print your application payment invoice. Proceed to any bank with the printed invoice and pay ₦2,000.00 via the Remita platform. Alternatively, you can pay online using a debit card (MasterCard, Visa, or Verve). Before making the payment, print your invoice. After payment, return to the portal and fill out the screening form using the RRR number from your payment slip. Ensure the invoice and RRR are in your name. Carefully review the form for accuracy before submission. Print the acknowledgement slip and screening form. Upload your O’Level results on the JAMB Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS), especially if you are awaiting results.

The online screening application was available from 19 August 2024 to 29 September 2024.

Federal Polytechnic Ado-Ekiti ND application procedure

The application process involves two stages:

Stage 1: JAMB CAPS platform

Visit a JAMB office or an accredited CBT centre. Register with a valid email address and phone number. Pay the JAMB application and processing fee to obtain your JAMB registration number and admission letter.

Stage 2: Polytechnic portal

Go to the Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti admission portal and click "Application" to generate and print the application payment invoice. Select ND PART-TIME/EVENING from the "Programme" dropdown and choose your desired course from the "Course" dropdown. Enter your details and click "Generate Invoice". Proceed to any bank with the invoice and pay ₦11,500 via the Remita platform. Alternatively, make payment online using a debit card (MasterCard, Visa, or Verve). Print your invoice before making payment. Return to the portal and fill out the Fedpoly Ado application form using the RRR number from your payment slip. Ensure the invoice and RRR are in your name. Review your form for accuracy and submit it. Print your acknowledgement slip and completed application form. Upload your O’Level subject details on the JAMB portal.

Note that the online application and form submission system opened on 19 August 2024 and closed on 29 September 2024.

HND application procedure

Applicants should follow the below steps to gain admission into the learning institution for the HND morning, evening, and part-time programmes.

Visit the Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti admission portal to generate and print the application payment invoice. Proceed to any bank with the invoice to pay ₦15,500 via the Remita platform (including administrative fees). Alternatively, make payment using a debit card (MasterCard, Visa, Verve). Print your invoice before paying. Return to the portal and complete the application form using the RRR number from the payment slip. Ensure the invoice and RRR are in your name. Upload your ND result and IT letter. Print the acknowledgement slip after submission.

When is the Ado Poly screening starting?

The Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, typically begins its screening process shortly after the application period ends. For the 2024/2025 academic session, the online application for admission and form submission commenced on 19 August 2024 and concluded on 29 September 2024.

How do you check admission status in Ado Poly?

Checking your admission status is straightforward. Applicants access the polytechnic’s website and enter their application form number. Follow these simple steps to learn how to do it.

Ado Poly admission checking status tool. Photo: students.fedpolyado.edu.ng

Source: UGC

Visit the official website of the polytechnic. Click on the "Applicants" button from the homepage. Select "Check Admission Status" from the dropdown menu. Enter your application form number in the required field and submit it to view your admission status.

The Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti admission portal is an essential platform for prospective students to access detailed information, complete applications, and stay updated on admission processes. By centralising these services, the portal ensures smoother and more efficient enrolment procedures.

Legit.ng recently published an interesting read about Fountain University courses and school fees. Fountain University is a faith-based private university located in Osogbo, Osun State, Nigeria. Islam guides its principles, as it is the brainchild of the Nasrul-Lahi-Il-Fatih Society (NASFAT), an Islamic community.

Fountain University has committed itself to academic excellence, which the Times Higher Education Ranking has recognised. It also provides pre-university programmes for students interested in upgrading their qualifications. Read the guide to discover the programmes offered and their school fees.

Source: Legit.ng