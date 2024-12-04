Drama As Ex-Convict Escapes Courtroom Momentarily in Ibadan, Judge Takes Action
- Abubakar Bello, a young ex-convict, caused a stir at the Mapo chief magistrate’s court in Ibadan when he briefly escaped custody but was quickly apprehended
- He was dragged to court for alleged conspiracy and theft, but after his rearrest, the magistrate sentenced him to three years in prison for stealing electrical cables worth N3.5 million
- The police prosecutor, Insp. Oluseye Akinola, confirmed and shared further details on the development
Oyo state, Ibadan - On Tuesday, December 3, Abubakar Bello, a 23-year-old ex-convict, briefly escaped from the Mapo chief magistrate’s court in Ibadan, while awaiting another sentencing.
He was quickly apprehended by the police and military personnel who threatened to shoot him.
Following his rearrest, the magistrate, Mrs. O.O. Latunji, sentenced Bello to three years of imprisonment for each of two offences, conspiracy and stealing, without the option of a fine.
The magistrate said the sentences will run concurrently.
Court's action explained
Vanguard reported that Latunji said she convicted and sentenced Bello based on the overwhelming evidence tendered against him by the police as well as his confessional statement.
According to the magistrate, she took note of the fact that pleading guilty to an offence should be accorded a reduced sentence.
The police prosecutor, Inspector Oluseye Akinola, said the convict stole electrical cables worth N3.5 million from a filling station at Odo-Ona Kekere in Ibadan on October 28, 2024.
He noted that it was not the first time the convict would be leading his gang to steal from the filling station.
“Other members of his gang are now at large,” he said.
Mother faints as police nab son for stealing cable
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sulaiman Abubakar, a 14-year-old boy, was arrested at Lekan Salami Sports Complex in Ibadan for allegedly stealing cable wire valued at approximately N300,000.
Abubakar reportedly entered the stadium during a training session of the Shooting Star Football Club and confessed to sleeping there overnight after security had locked the entrances.
In a surprising twist, the mother of the student reportedly fainted as Abubakar was handed over to the police for further investigation.
