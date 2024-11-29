President Bola Tinubu has nominated three individuals to serve as members of the Governing Board of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB)

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has asked the Senate to screen and confirm the appointments of three nominees as members of the Governing Board of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

Tinubu seeks Senate confirmation for CCB board nominees

The president’s request was contained in a letter read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, during the plenary on Thursday, November 29.

As reported by Premium Times, the nominees are Fatai Ibikunle from Oyo State, Kennedy Ikpeme from Cross River State and Ibrahim Buba, a retired judge of the Federal High Court.

They were appointed by President Tinubu on Tuesday, November 26, and asked to assume duty pending their confirmation of the Senate.

In the letter to the Senate, the president said his request is in accordance with Sections 154(1) and 1(a) and (b) of the Nigerian constitution.

He, thereafter, urged the lawmakers to give the request expeditious consideration.

After reading the letter, Mr Akpabio referred the request to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct and Public Petitions for further legislative action.

He asked the committee to report back to the Senate within two weeks.

Senate sacks Danladi Umar as CCT chairman

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Senate sacked Yakubu Danladi Umar as the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, (CCT) for what it described as unacceptable acts of misconduct.

The sack of Umar as Chairman of CCT was a sequel to two-thirds of senators as 74 members signed, 10 senators present, a total of 84 senators.

