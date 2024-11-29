Tinubu Demands Fresh Action from Senate over Appointment of CCB Board Members
- President Bola Tinubu has nominated three individuals to serve as members of the Governing Board of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB)
- The nominees are Fatai Ibikunle from Oyo State, Kennedy Ikpeme from Cross River State, and Ibrahim Buba, a retired Federal High Court judge
- President Tinubu has sent a letter to the Senate requesting the screening and confirmation of the three nominees as confirmed by Senate President Godswill Akpabio
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has asked the Senate to screen and confirm the appointments of three nominees as members of the Governing Board of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).
Tinubu seeks Senate confirmation for CCB board nominees
The president’s request was contained in a letter read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, during the plenary on Thursday, November 29.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
As reported by Premium Times, the nominees are Fatai Ibikunle from Oyo State, Kennedy Ikpeme from Cross River State and Ibrahim Buba, a retired judge of the Federal High Court.
They were appointed by President Tinubu on Tuesday, November 26, and asked to assume duty pending their confirmation of the Senate.
In the letter to the Senate, the president said his request is in accordance with Sections 154(1) and 1(a) and (b) of the Nigerian constitution.
He, thereafter, urged the lawmakers to give the request expeditious consideration.
After reading the letter, Mr Akpabio referred the request to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct and Public Petitions for further legislative action.
He asked the committee to report back to the Senate within two weeks.
Read more about CCB, CCT articles here:
- Reps sack Danladi Umar as CCT chairman, details emerge
- Code of Conduct Bureau: Jubilation as Tinubu swears in Bello as new chairman, details emerge
Senate sacks Danladi Umar as CCT chairman
In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Senate sacked Yakubu Danladi Umar as the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, (CCT) for what it described as unacceptable acts of misconduct.
The sack of Umar as Chairman of CCT was a sequel to two-thirds of senators as 74 members signed, 10 senators present, a total of 84 senators.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from the Nigerian Institue of Journalism (NIJ), where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. In 2024, Esther obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.