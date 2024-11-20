BREAKING: Senate Sacks Danladi Umar as CCT Chairman, Details Emerge
FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Senate has sacked Yakubu Danladi Umar as the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, (CCT) for what it described as unacceptable acts of misconduct.
The sack of Umar as Chairman of CCT was a sequel to two-thirds of Senators as 74 members signed, 10 senators present, a total of 84 Senators.
According to the Vanguard, the Senate sacked Umar after invoking the provisions of Section 157 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended.
The federal lawmaker said Umar’s actions were unbecoming of a holder of such an office and his level of gross misconduct was no longer acceptable.
