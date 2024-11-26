President Bola Tinubu has announced the nomination of three persons to fill the current vacancies at the Code of Conduct Bureau

The three nominees are from Oyo, Cross River and a former Federal High Court judge

Tinubu's appointees into the CCB were meant to strengthen the agency in carrying out its oversight functions on public office holders

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has taken a significant step to enhance oversight mechanisms by nominating three new members to fill existing vacancies on the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) board. The nominees are Alhaji Fatai Ibikunle from Oyo State, Kennedy Ikpeme from Cross River, and Justice Ibrahim Buba, a Federal High Court judge. This move is expected to strengthen the CCB's role in maintaining integrity within public service.

According to the presidency in a statement on Tuesday, November 26, the Code of Conduct Bureau plays a vital role in ensuring compliance with the country's ethical standards, and its 10-member board oversees its operations. Established in 1979, the CCB has been working tirelessly to promote transparency and accountability in the public sector.

Tinubu makes three appointments into the Code of Conduct Bureau Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

The current board, sworn in on October 23, 2024, is chaired by Dr. Abdullahi Usman Bello and includes other notable members such as Barr. Muritala Aliyu Kankia, Hon. E. J Agbomayinma, and Prof. Juwayriyya Badamasiuy.

The nomination of the three new members is a positive development, as it demonstrates the government's commitment to strengthening the CCB and promoting good governance. The new members bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the board and are expected to make valuable contributions to the CCB's work.

The Code of Conduct Bureau's mandate includes promoting transparency and accountability in the public sector, as well as enforcing compliance with the country's ethical standards. The bureau operates with a clear vision of promoting honesty, transparency, and accountability in public office.

Source: Legit.ng