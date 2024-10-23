Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has sworn in Abdullahi Usman Bello as the new chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

According to the presidency, Bello will oversee the operations and key activities at the CCB in line with the provisions of the code of conduct and ethical standards.

Tinubu at FEC swears in Abdullahi Bello as the new CCB Chairman. Photo credit: Babafemi Oretuyi

Source: Twitter

Speaking with state house correspondents after the ceremony on Wednesday, October 23, the new CCB helmsman stated that Nigeria has the necessary systems and institutions to combat corruption.

Bello said he is thankful to President Tinubu, adding that he intends to focus on delivering the bureau’s mandate to ensure integrity and prevent corruption.

He said:

“I want to thank Mr President for appointing me into this position. I am truly grateful and assure both Mr President and the people of Nigeria that I will do my best to take on this huge task ahead of me."

Asked about the challenges ahead, Bello emphasised the importance of effective systems in curbing corruption:

He said:

“It doesn’t matter where you are in the world—everyone has the potential to be corrupt.

“What matters most are the systems in place to check it. We have the systems and institutions in Nigeria, and if we deliver on our mandate, we can address the problem effectively.”

Legit.ng reports that the CCB is the pioneer anti-corruption agency set up by the federal government of Nigeria. Others include the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC).

An aide to President Tinubu on social media, Dada Olusegun, shared videos of Bello's swearing-in on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page.

Watch the clips below:

