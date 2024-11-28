The controversial four Tax Reform Bills scared the second reading at the Nigerian Senate on Thursday, November 27

The federal lawmakers passed the proposed bills after debates and consideration of the general principles during plenary

The Senate leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central), sponsored the Bills proposed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The Senator Godswill Akpabio-led Nigerian Senate has passed the proposed four tax reform bills for a second reading.

The four controversial tax reform bills were transmitted to the Senate by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Senate leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, sponsored the Bills. Photo credit: Nigerian Senate

Source: Facebook

The bills passed the second reading after the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central) presented it during plenary on Thursday, November 28.

As reported by Daily Trust, the federal lawmakers debate and deliberated upon the bills before they scaled through the second reading.

The resolution of the Senate followed its consideration of the general principles of the Bills during plenary, The Nation reports.

The four bills include:

“A Bill for an Act to Establish the Joint Revenue Board, the Tax Appeal Tribunal and the Office of the Tax Ombudsman for the harmonization, coordination, and settlement of disputes arising from revenue administration in Nigeria and for related matters, 2024"

Legit.ng recalls that there was uproar at the Nigerian Senate as some lawmakers kicked against the entry of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Chairman, Zacch Adedeji, and consultants to the upper chamber.

Sen.Ningi and Ndume protested against the senate’s decision to suspend its rules to admit Adedeji and the consultants to explain the Tax Reform Bill.

Presidency releases highlights of tax reform bills

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu's administration released 13 highlights of the Tax Reform Bills that were earlier sent to the national assembly.

According to the presidency, the existing tax system is complex and stifling growth, bringing low revenue results.

Sunday Dare, the special adviser to the president on public communication and orientation said the bill will help to promote sustainable economic growth.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng