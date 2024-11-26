The House of Representatives on Tuesday voted to remove Danladi Umar from his position as chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT)

The lawmakers invoked Paragraph 17 (3), Part 1, Fifth Schedule of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and Section 22(3) of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act, Cap C15 LFN 2004 to justify their action

This came days after the Senate reaffirmed Umar's removal as CCT chairman after correcting a 'procedural error'

As reported by Channels TV, Hon. Julius Ihonvbere, who moved the motion, drew strength from the 1999 constitution and stated that the President is mandated to act on an address supported by a two-thirds majority of the Senate and House of Representatives for the removal of the chairman for misconduct.

The house drew attention to the conduct of the CCT Chairman, who recently engaged in a public brawl with a security guard at the Banex Plaza Shopping Complex, Abuja, necessitating an invitation from the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions.

The motion passed to remove Umar as CCT chairman

The above section of the constitution stipulates that:

“A person holding the office of Chairman or member of the Code of Conduct Tribunal shall not be removed from his office or appointment by the President except upon an address supported by two-thirds majority of each House of the National Assembly praying that he be so removed for inability to discharge the functions of the office in question (whether arising from infirmity of mind or body) or for misconduct or for contravention of this Code.”

The House of Representatives consists of 360 members and two-thirds of this number is 240.

But when TheCable counted the session on Tuesday, fewer than 150 lawmakers were present in the chamber at the time the motion was moved and Danladi’s removed.

Senate sacks Danladi Umar as CCT chairman

Similarly, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Senate sacked Yakubu Danladi Umar as the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, (CCT) for what it described as unacceptable acts of misconduct.

The sack of Umar as Chairman of CCT was a sequel to two-thirds of Senators as 74 members signed, 10 senators present, a total of 84 Senators.

