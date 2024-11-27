Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.

Paris, France - President Bola Tinubu, accompanied by first lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, arrived in Paris on Wednesday evening, November 27, for a three-day state visit to fortify Nigeria-France relations.

According to a statement by Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president (information and strategy), Tinubu touched down at Orly Airport around 5:10 p.m.

President Bola Tinubu and his wife arrived Paris, France, on Thursday evening, November 27. Photo credit: @DOlusegun

Tinubu in France for strategic political discussion

The Nigerian leader was welcomed with full military honours by the French Republican Guard, marking a ceremonial start to his visit, the presidency said.

The official engagements will begin on Thursday, November 28, at the historic Les Invalides, where French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, will receive President Tinubu. The visit will continue with a reception at the Palais de l'Élysée, honouring the Nigerian leader.

Legit.ng gathered that the visit aims to enhance bilateral ties, focusing on key areas such as agriculture, security, education, health, youth engagement, innovation, and energy transition. It promises substantial benefits for Nigeria.

In collaboration with President Macron, President Tinubu is scheduled to address initiatives to boost youth exchange programs and enhance skills in automation, entrepreneurship, and leadership.

The visit would include strategic political and diplomatic discussions on shared values concerning finance, solid minerals, trade and investment, and communication.

Additionally, both leaders are billed to attend a session hosted by the France-Nigeria Business Council, coordinating private sector involvement in economic development.

Brigitte Macron and Remi will discuss empowering women, children, and vulnerable populations through Nigeria's First Lady's Renewed Hope Initiative.

President Tinubu and his wife would attend a state dinner hosted by Macron before their departure.

Tinubu’s wife to spearhead national prayer

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Remi Tinubu and Nuhu Ribadu, the national security adviser (NSA), are set to lead a national prayer session in response to the myriad challenges facing Nigeria.

The event, organised in collaboration with both Christian and Muslim leaders, aims to seek divine intervention in the nation’s ongoing crises.

