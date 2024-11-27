Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - There was uproar at the Nigerian Senate as some lawmakers kicked against the entry of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Chairman, Zacch Adedeji, and consultants to the upper chamber.

Sen.Ningi and Ndume protested against the senate’s decision to suspend its rules to admit Adedeji and the consultants to explain the Tax Reform Bill.

The angry senator protested over the decision to suspend the business of the day Photo credit: Nigerian Senate

Source: Facebook

The angry senators said entertaining Adedeji and the consultants are not on the order paper of the day on Wednesday, November 27.

According to Channels Television, the senators attempted to stage a walkout before they rescinded.

“We have issues of urgent matters. Normally it can be referred to as another legislative day, I beg you in the name of God, we swear by the Bible and Koran to protect the interest of the people. Are you saying that what a senator is saying here is rhetorics?’

The senator was consequently ruled out of order.

Legit.ng recalls that Speaker Abbas Tajudeen confirmed that the House of Representatives has not debated on the National Tax Reform Bills.

He, however, noted that the green chamber is working to review the contents of the bill and make necessary amendments.

Tajudeen stressed the importance of tax reforms for Nigeria’s economic growth, highlighting the need to reduce reliance on debt and improve the country’s tax-to-GDP ratio.

Presidency releases highlights of tax reform bills

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu's administration released 13 highlights of the Tax Reform Bills that were earlier sent to the national assembly.

According to the presidency, the existing tax system is complex and stifling growth, bringing low revenue results.

Sunday Dare, the special adviser to the president on public communication and orientation said the bill will help to promote sustainable economic growth.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng