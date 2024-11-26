President Bola Tinubu is set to begin a three-day working visit to France, based on President Emmanuel Macron's invitation

President Bola Tinubu is set to embark on a three-day state visit to France following an invitation from President Emmanuel Macron. The visit begins on Wednesday, November 27 and aims to strengthen political, economic, and cultural relations between the two nations. President Tinubu's trip promises significant benefits for Nigeria, particularly in areas such as agriculture, security, education, and energy transition.

During his visit, President Tinubu will be received by President Macron and his spouse, Brigitte, at the historic Les Invalides and Palais de l'Élysée. The initial ceremonies will pave the way for bilateral meetings between the two leaders. These meetings will focus on stimulating interest in exchange programs that promote skill development for youths and improve their competencies in automation, entrepreneurship, and innovation.

Why Tinubu will visit France

According to the presidency, the state visit will also feature political and diplomatic meetings, highlighting shared values on finance, solid minerals, trade, and investments. President Tinubu and President Macron will witness a session by the France-Nigeria Business Council, which oversees private sector participation in economic development.

Furthermore, the First Lady of Nigeria, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, will discuss her passion for empowering women, children, and the most vulnerable through the Renewed Hope Initiative with Brigitte Macron.

President Tinubu's state visit to France is expected to yield significant benefits for Nigeria. The visit will provide opportunities for partnership and collaboration in key areas, ultimately contributing to the country's economic growth and development. With top government officials accompanying President Tinubu on the trip, the visit is poised to be a landmark moment in Nigeria-France relations.

