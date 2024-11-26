Governor Adeleke’s decision to move the airport project to Ede has sparked controversy in the state

Aggrieved residents of Ido Osun, located in the Egbedore LGA of Osun state, criticized the governor's decision, as some view it as an attempt to favour his hometown over other parts of the state

Leaders, including Chief Oyewale Basiru and Abiodun Awolola, staged a heavy protest on Tuesday in the state to voice their dissatisfaction with the move, describing it as a "nepotistic" decision that undermines the unity of the state

Residents of Ido Osun, located in the Egbedore local government area of Osun state, staged a protest on Tuesday in response to Governor Ademola Adeleke's decision to relocate the M.K.O Abiola Airport project to his hometown, Ede.

Governor Adeleke criticized over decision to move airport

The protest was sparked by an announcement made by the secretary to the state government, Teslim Igbalaye.

As reported by The Nation, the announcement outlined plans for the governor's second anniversary, including Adeleke laying the foundation for the new airport in Ede alongside Federal Ministers David Umahi and Festus Keyamo.

The protest was led by the Eesa of Ido Osun, Chief Oyewale Basiru, and former Osun Assembly lawmaker, Abiodun Awolola, who were joined by residents holding placards with various inscriptions criticizing the decision.

The protesters gathered at the palace holding placards with inscriptions such as:

“Is Adeleke governor of Ede or Osun State?”, “We say no to favouritism”, “Give us back our airport”, and “Relocating the airport to your hometown is nepotistic.”

Awolola, speaking on behalf of the protesters, condemned the governor’s decision and noted that over N20 billion had already been invested in the airport project by previous administrations.

He said:

“We urge the Osun State Government to reconsider this decision and maintain the original plan and complete the airport because the decision can lead to a communal clash between Ido-Osun and Ede communities as they share boundaries.

“Citing encroachment as reasons for relocating the airport lack logic because their institution encroached that land before time. We have enough land for the airport.”

The community however called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene and stop Governor Adeleke from relocating the airport to his hometown, urging him to direct his ministers to refrain from attending any foundation-laying ceremony for the new project in Ede.

