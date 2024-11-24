BREAKING: Heavy Protest Rocks Osogbo, Osun State, Reason Emerges

Residents of Osogbo, including members of royal families of past kings, protested against the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, accusing him of illegal land sales and abuse of power

They condemned the monarch's decision to appoint non-indigenes as traditional community heads and called for Governor Ademola Adeleke to intervene

The Ataoja, through his personal secretary, dismissed the allegations as baseless and unfounded

On Sunday, November 24, Osogbo, the capital of Osun State, was engulfed in protests as residents, including members of royal families of past kings, accused the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, of illegal land sales and abuse of power.

The demonstrators, carrying placards, voiced their discontent and condemned the monarch's decision to appoint non-indigenes as traditional community heads, particularly in the Agunbelewo community.

Calls for Intervention

Prominent among the protesters was Olori Adesiyan Adenle, wife of a former Ataoja, who called on Governor Ademola Adeleke to intervene, warning that the monarch's actions could lead to communal clashes.

"The primary duty of Ataoja is to develop the domain, as well as protect and develop every aspect of the sociocultural well-being of the Osogbo land," she asserted.

Royal Families Demand Accountability

Speaking on behalf of the royal families, Prince Agboola Adejobi, Head of Oluawo Oba Compound, emphasized the need for accountability to the people and the gods, as upheld by past Ataojas.

"The cultural heritage of the Osogbo has not been as vibrant and elegant as it used to be. The traditional values and morals laid down by past Ataojas have been jettisoned by Olanipekun," Adejobi lamented.

Ataoja's Response

In response to the allegations, the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, through his personal secretary, Bello Wasiu, dismissed the protesters' claims as baseless and unfounded. He described the allegations as ill-conceived and devoid of truth.

