Super Eagles defender Ola Aina has revealed deep-seated fears about sharing his mother’s face online

The Nottingham Forest star also discredited the trendy Labubu doll, calling it creepy and “demonic”

Aina emphasises his personal boundaries despite social media pressure and trends

Super Eagles defender Ola Aina has explained why he is determined never to post his mother’s face on social media.

In a candid moment during a conversation that has now gone viral, Aina expressed his fears about exposing his mum to the public eye.

Super Eagles defender Ola Aina poses with family during the 2024/25 Premier League season. Photo credit: Ola Aina

Source: Instagram

The Super Eagles and Nottingham Forest defender’s reason is rooted in fear, love, and cultural awareness.

“I'm afraid you guys cannot see my mother's face,” he said.

“I don't trust them [the people] a lot back home. When she goes home now, that's how someone's enemy will say they've taken someone's enemy's mom.”

Clearly protective of his family, the Nottingham Forest fullback emphasised that while fans may hear her voice, her identity will remain off-limits.

“Toor, can’t have that happening. So you guys will just be hearing voice,” he added.

Aina give honest thought on Labubu doll

In the same chat, Aina shared his thoughts as captured on TikTok on the Labubu doll trend that has taken social media and pop culture by storm.

Labubu dolls, created by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung, have recently gained huge popularity around the world. Photo by CFOTO

Source: Getty Images

The dolls, known for their eerie expressions and cult-like following, have raised eyebrows, especially within the African online community, with whispers about possible dark symbolism and spiritual undertone, The Arizona Republic reports.

But for Aina, it is a hard pass.

“They said it’s demonic,” he said plainly.

“So I was never gonna get it anyway because it’s like a toy. What am I doing with a toy, bro? Like, I’m gonna put it on a bag? I don’t know, I’m not on that.”

He even jokingly referenced the creepy rumours:

“I've heard this Labubu thing is scratching people in the nighttime.”

The comments have since sparked reactions from fans who appreciate his down-to-earth attitude and blunt honesty.

Aina stays grounded despite stardom

Since making his Super Eagles debut in 2017, Aina has steadily become one of Nigeria’s most reliable defenders.

His performances at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations earned him a place in CAF’s Team of the Tournament as Nigeria finished with a silver medal, The Nation reports.

Yet, despite fame and accolades, Aina is refreshingly grounded.

His recent revelations, from shielding his mum’s identity to steering clear of hyped-up trends, show a player who prioritises personal values over public opinion.

While many celebrities cave in to online pressures, Aina stands firm, reminding fans that it's okay to set boundaries, whether it's for family or simply saying no thanks to the next viral craze.

Aina spills top secret about his mum

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Aina opened up about the financial challenges his family faced while he was growing up.

Born in London to Nigerian parents, Aina revealed that his mother couldn’t afford flight tickets for them to enjoy a holiday in Nigeria.

The Chelsea academy graduate said he visited Nigeria for the first time only after being invited by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to represent the country.

