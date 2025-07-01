Saint Lucian Senate President Alvina Reynolds reveals the result of the British census conducted in 1815, showing Saint Lucia's vast African heritage

She made this known while delivering her welcome address during the diplomatic visit of President Bola Tinubu

Alvina Reynolds also revealed the one and only non-Nigerian Chief Justice of Nigeria, who hails from Saint Lucia

The President of the Saint Lucian Senate, Alvina Reynolds, stated that the result of the census conducted by the British colonialists revealed that the majority of the victims of slavery residing in Saint Lucia in 1815 came from Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a statement shared on X( formerly Twitter ) by the Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, on Monday, June 30.

The statement revealed that 34 per cent of the results are traced back to Nigeria, while 11 per cent have a shared ancestry with both Nigeria and Cameroon

"The President of the Saint Lucian Senate, Alvina Reynolds, underscored Nigeria's and Saint Lucian ancestral links by quoting the result of a British census conducted on the island in 1815, which showed that most of the residents came from Nigeria."

“Of the 16,282 enslaved people in Saint Lucia that year, 3,488 were born in Africa. Of these, 34% were from Nigeria, 11% from Nigeria-Cameroon, and 22% from the Congo." The statement reads.

The statement further revealed that 12,794 were born in Saint Lucia with a shared ancestry traced back to Senegambia and Nigeria.

"The remaining 12,794 were born in Saint Lucia, with most of their forefathers coming from Senegambia and Nigeria.”

According to the statement, Alvina Reynolds made this known in her address while welcoming President Bola Tinubu during his visit to the joint session of the Lucian bicameral parliament on Monday, June 30.

She said President Tinubu's presence is historic for this Parliament and the people of Saint Lucia.

She described President Tinubu’s arrival as the rekindling of “a mission to reunite us with our homeland and for our people to work together.”

Tribute to Darnley Alexander

Reynolds also paid tribute to Sir Darnley Alexander, a former Chief Justice of Nigeria from 1975 to 1979. She described Alexander as one of Saint Lucia's most distinguished sons.

The Senate President also paid tribute to one of Saint Lucia’s most distinguished sons, Sir Darnley Alexander. Alexander journeyed to Nigeria in 1957 and rose through the legal ranks to become the Chief Justice of Nigeria from 1975 to 1979—the only non-Nigerian to hold the office in Nigeria’s post-independence history.

The Senate president also commends President Tinubu's role in the struggle for democracy and efforts to champion good governance in Nigeria.

“Given your fights, Mr. President, in the past for democratic government in your country, it is a further honour to have you and the Heads of Government of the OECS Member States observe this day with us.”

President Tinubu departs Nigeria for Saint Lucia

Legit.ng previously reported that President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja on Saturday, June 28, on a two-nation visit to Saint Lucia and Brazil.

Presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga made the disclosure via a statement on Friday, June 27.

Senior government officials will accompany President Tinubu on both visits.

Onanuga noted that the Nigerian leader's first stop is Saint Lucia, where he will pay a state visit as part of efforts to deepen the African nation's engagement with Caribbean nations and strengthen South-South cooperation.

Presidency counters claim of Presidential Holiday

Legit.ng also reported that the Presidency has defended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ongoing state visit to Saint Lucia, describing it as a landmark diplomatic and cultural mission, countering claims by a former presidential candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, that the president is on a holiday trip to Saint Lucia.

It noted that the visit is rekindling Nigeria’s ancestral and strategic ties with the Caribbean nation and the wider Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) bloc.

