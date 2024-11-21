The National Assembly has been stormed by a group of protesters under the umbrella of the Nigerian Coalition of Civil Society Organisations

Recall that the Senate and House of Representatives have formed a joint committee to probe the allegation of the importation of adulterated fuel into the country

The Nigerian Coalition of Civil Society Organisations is demanding transparency from the National Assembly regarding the ongoing probe into the importation of adulterated petroleum products. During a protest at the National Assembly, the group called for representatives from civil society, trade unions, and students to join the probe's ad hoc committee.

They added that This move is aimed at ensuring a thorough investigation into the alleged importation of hazardous petroleum products by the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd).

The Senate initially constituted an ad hoc committee on July 3, chaired by Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele, to investigate the circumstances surrounding the importation of contaminated fuel. However, three months later, the Senate panel merged with its House of Representatives counterpart to form a joint committee.

Why protesters storm national assembly

The protesters, who gathered at the National Assembly entrance in Abuja, carried placards emphasizing the need for energy independence, an end to the NNPC Ltd monopoly, and support for local refineries.

Kennedy Tabuko, the coalition's spokesperson, expressed frustration with the legislature's silence on the issue since the joint committee was formed. He advocated for public involvement in the probe, suggesting that the federal government should direct the joint committee to include representatives from civil society, labour unions, students, and market women.

Tabuko emphasized the need for a "people's probe" to investigate the refinery issues and identify the root problems. Adding by involving the public in the probe, the coalition aims to ensure accountability and transparency in the investigation process. This move is crucial in addressing the concerns of Nigerians affected by the importation of substandard fuel.

