Anthony Joshua is said to be a proud owner of a formidable £150 million property empire through his company, 258 Investments.

Over the past 18 months, the two-time former world boxing champion has made strategic investments, transforming himself into a savvy "Landlord" beyond his professional athletic career.

His properties include a £30 million estate near Watford, previously the BP headquarters, which is now a bustling commercial complex with over 1,300 parking spaces.

Anthony Joshua looks on from ringside during the WBO Interim World Light Heavyweight Title fight between Joshua Buatsi and Callum Smith. Photo by Richard Pelham.

It was gathered that Joshua's investments extend to London's elite streets, with a £25 million block on New Bond Street featuring retail shops, office spaces, hospitality, and medical tenants.

Added to his diverse streams of income are The Bonds Mayfair Gastropub, which he purchased for £20 million, per Slimfit.

With this, he generates profits from food, drink, and commercial rent.

Additionally, a £750,000 lease for a massage business partner further diversifies his assets.

Unlike many athletes chasing endorsements, Joshua focuses on long-term wealth through steady rental income and premium assets.

His strategy emphasises generational wealth, contrasting sharply with short-term financial gains.

Further reports say that AJ secures long leases with commercial tenants in prime locations, in order to achieve a consistent cash flow.

He has continued with his vision of building a lasting legacy outside the ring.

His real estate empire not only complements his boxing career but also sets a precedent for athletes worldwide.

Anthony Joshua spotted in Ghana

Meanwhile, Anthony Joshua showed off a fresh side of himself to fans upon arriving in Ghana for a boxing event.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest heavyweight boxers ever, Joshua is nearing the end of his career, with his last fight being a loss to Daniel Dubois in June 2024.

Anthony Joshua speaks to the media during a post-fight press conference after the IBF World Heavyweight Title fight against Daniel Dubois. Photo by Richard Pelham.

He landed in Accra days ago, warmly welcomed at the airport by fans, including a young girl who gifted him a bouquet of flowers, accompanied by a performance from local dancers.

As seen in a video shared on Instagram by GH Hyper, the former heavyweight champion met some bikers and took one of their bikes, riding off and showing his skills to the amusement of the fans.

Joshua visits Peter Okoye's family

Legit.ng earlier reported that the wife of Nigerian music singer Peter Okoye of Psquare, Lola Omotayo, was taken aback by an unexpected visit from a two-time former heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua.

She admitted that she was star-struck when she spotted the sportsman on her doorstep unannounced.

“When your favourite boxer @anthonyjoshua shows up at your doorstep, and you’re a die-hard boxing fan, pure joy doesn’t even begin to cover it! What an unforgettable moment with the champ—grateful, inspired, and still smiling!”.

