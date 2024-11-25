PDP members in Cross River State protested against the potential reinstatement of ousted chairman Venatius Ikem, citing his detrimental leadership

Led by Bassey Asuquo, protesters demanded Ikem’s removal, warning they would leave the party if he was reinstated

Chief Dennis Nkiri assured action would be taken for the party's growth, with Mike Ojisi calling for a fresh start to avoid further problems

A large protest erupted today, Monday, November 25, at the secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State, as party members across the state rallied against the alleged plan to reinstate the ousted state chairman, Venatius Ikem.

The protest, organized by the wards and local government chapters of the PDP, saw members carrying placards with messages such as “Ikem must go” and “All wards and local governments chapter reject Vena.”

The protesters voiced strong opposition to the possible reinstatement of Ikem, following his removal from office two weeks ago.

The demonstrators, led by Calabar Municipality Chairman Mr. Bassey Asuquo, argued that Ikem’s leadership had hindered the growth of the party in the state, Vanguard reported.

“We no longer want Ikem as the party chairman. His leadership has stagnated the party’s progress. We support any decision, including his removal, that will foster growth for the PDP in Cross River," Asuquo stated.

Asuquo added that if the national party leadership insisted on reinstating Ikem, the local chapters would be forced to leave the party.

“If Ikem is not removed, we will leave the party for him,” he said.

PDP reacts to demands of protesters

In response to the protest, Chief Dennis Nkiri, the deputy state chairman of the PDP, assured the protesters that the party would take appropriate action for its growth.

“The right thing will be done for the good of the party,” he said.

State Publicity Secretary Mr. Mike Ojisi echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the need for a fresh start, The Nations reported.

“We want Jonah to be removed from the boat for it not to sink,” he said.

Removing Daguma may be impossible, PDP Chieftain explains

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that sources within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had said the injunction obtained by the Umar Damagum group might constitute a stumbling block for those agitating for his ouster.

In October, the federal high court, Abuja, restrained the national executive committee (NEC) and board of trustees (BoT) of Nigeria's main opposition party from removing Damagum as its acting national chairman.

Justice Peter Lifu ordered that no person other than Damagum should be recognised as PDP national chairman until the party’s national convention.

