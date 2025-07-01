Old tweets and videos of the late singer Mohbad have resurfaced online amidst the ongoing fight for justice for the artist

In one particularly chilling video, Mohbad, visibly distressed and sweating, stated that if anything were to happen to him, Marlian Records should be held responsible

The video quickly went viral, sparking an emotional response from fans, many of whom expressed their heartbreak over the singer’s word

Amid growing calls for justice for the late Ilerioluwa Imole Aloba, also known as Mohbad, distressing old tweets and videos of the singer have surfaced online, shedding more light on the troubling events leading up to his death.

In one particularly disturbing video, Mohbad can be seen running and sweating while speaking.

He stated that if anything were to happen to him, Marlian Records should be held responsible. As he shouted out for help, asking God to deliver him, some individuals in the background attempted to silence him.

Mohbad boldly challenged them, saying he was not afraid to go to the police if necessary.

Another video shows visible wounds on Mohbad’s head and other parts of his body, while a woman can be heard crying in the background, claiming that Sam Larry was responsible for the singer's injuries.

In yet another video, a man can be heard recounting an incident at De Chandelier hotel, where Naira Marley and Sam Larry allegedly took Mohbad’s phone.

The man described the situation, while voices in the background confirmed the account.

Mohbad tweets about Naira Marley surface

In his tweets, Mohbad shared his plight, revealing that he had requested a change of manager, which led to an attack by individuals from Marlian Records.

He specifically mentioned that Tunde, his manager who is Naira Marley’s brother, was involved in the assault. Mohbad claimed that the attack occurred in the presence of Naira Marley himself.

Meanwhile, social media activist Verydarkman has promised to reward anyone who can provide more footage from the incident he shared.

In the video, Sam Larry can be seen walking into a scene where Mohbad was filming a music video, holding a can and declaring that the singer wouldn’t go scot-free for his actions.

The videos and tweets have sparked an emotional reaction from fans, fueling the ongoing calls for justice for the late artist.

See the post here:

What fans said about post

Here are comments from fans about the post on late Mohbad below:

@vito_ranking wrote:

"Someone said if he dies, it’s Marlian music, we all know who Sam Larry is working with, don’t let us be deceived, the truth is clear bcos he has died!"

@izuwears_official reacted:

"No case Sam Larry and Naira Marley know happened to this guy."

@sadikk_roy stated:

"Mohbad said it I don’t even understand Nigeria justice system how they work see evidence all over the social media the boy talk am if he kpai na Marlian music and Naira Marley killam honestly Imole deserve justice."

@realben558 commented:

"Chai this is the first time I’m ever shading tears for this guy. I’ve always known Vdm for not being real and I know Nairay Marley, Sam Larry have bullied this boy to death."

@akeem_dada said:

"Uncle VDM, Mr 48 hours. Hope Zlatan is now free from you?"

@emmyblog01 shared:

"His statement (my God will not mess me up) really touched me."

Mohbad's father accuses Wunmi of killing his son

Legit.ng had reported that Mohbad's father made some claims against his daughter-in-law and his ex-wife, who is Mohbad's mother.

In a video which surfaced online, he claimed the widow of his son was responsible for the singer's death.

According to him, he heard a voice note where Mohbad was telling his wife that if she kills him, she cannot kill all his family.

