Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Tinubu, who was recently endorsed by some groups to succeed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has continued to create a buzz in the state

The tone for the 2027 Lagos State governorship election was set after the speaker of the State House of Assembly, Musashiru Obasa, refuted the claim of selfish ambition and that he was qualified to govern the state

While the APC said the 2027 Lagos State governorship election was not currently on its agenda, a chieftain of the party, Joe Igbokwe, said it was a plot to distract President Tinubu

The 2027 Lagos State governorship election is already generating buzz, with various groups endorsing President Bola Tinubu's son, Seyi Tinubu, for the position. The Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders (CONYL) recently announced their support for Seyi Tinubu, citing his perceived leadership qualities and the legacy of his father's governance in the state.

This endorsement has sparked a heated debate, with some critics dismissing the idea of Seyi Tinubu running for office. Joe Igbokwe, a prominent All Progressives Congress (APC) member, voiced his opposition, describing the endorsements as a ploy to undermine President Tinubu.

How Seyi Tinubu, Obasa launched debate for Lagos next governor Photo Credit: @mudashiru_obasa, @jidesanwoolu, @STinubu

Source: Twitter

Seyo Tinubu's supporters backed president's son

On the other hand, supporters of Seyi Tinubu, such as the Friends of Seyi Tinubu (FOST), have come out in full force, backing his candidacy and highlighting his philanthropic efforts and leadership skills, marking the battle for the successor of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Lagos State Speaker Mudashiru Obasa has addressed speculation about his gubernatorial ambitions, refuting claims of selfish ambition and stating that his focus is on strengthening the APC. Obasa also dismissed suggestions that he lacks experience to govern, saying he's neither too young nor too inexperienced to lead the state.

Meanwhile, the Lagos APC has distanced itself from the drama surrounding Seyi Tinubu's endorsements, insisting the 2027 governorship election isn't on its agenda and attributing the endorsements to opposition parties trying to stir controversy

Source: Legit.ng