PDP Primary: “How an Aspirant Paid Each Delegate $30,000,” Dele Momodu Speaks, Video Trends
- Dele Momodu revealed that during the 2022 PDP presidential primary, an aspirant paid $30,000 to each of the 774 delegates
- The Ovation publisher made this revelation when he appeared as a guest during the Key to Keys podcast show
- Momodu, in the trending interview, also expressed regret over the N50 million spent on the nomination form
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
Ovation Magazine publisher Dele Momodu has revealed that an aspirant gave $30,000 to each of the 774 delegates during the 2022 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primary.
Dele Momodu says each PDP delegate got $30,000
Speaking on the Key to Keys podcast show, Momodu expressed regret over spending nearly N50 million to purchase the PDP presidential nomination form and described the primary as heavily monetised.
PAY ATTENTION: Standing out in social media world? Easy! "Mastering Storytelling for Social Media" workshop by Legit.ng. Join Us Live!
As reported by Vanguard, he also stated he would not contest for any party’s presidential ticket unless adopted as a consensus candidate.
Momodu regrets spending N50 million on nomination form
Momodu who lamented that he could have used his N50 million for key investment, stated he would not contest for any party’s presidential ticket unless adopted as a consensus candidate.
The PDP chieftain said:
"I spent about 50 million Naira buying the form and it was a waste; not even one vote. There was one of the candidates who paid as high as $30,000 per delegate and we had 774 delegates."
Watch Momodu's interview below:
Read more about Dele Momodu here:
- Mike Adenuga: Ally speaks out amid rumours of billionaire's death, calls him "the spirit of Africa"
- 2027 presidency: Dele Momodu mentions how Atiku's fate would be determined
- Hunger protest: Dele Momodu says Tinubu’s broadcast speech shocked him, gives reason
Why Wike is angry with PDP, Atiku
In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Ovation Magazine publisher Dele Momodu voiced concerns about the crisis rocking the PDP and how Nyesom Wike contributed to it.
In a trending interview, Momodu claimed Wike is yet to recover from his defeat in the 2022 PDP presidential primary.
He added that Atiku Abubakar's victory in the PDP primaries, with 371 votes, left Wike really disappointed, contributing to the party's defeat in the 2023 presidential election.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from the Nigerian Institue of Journalism (NIJ), where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. In 2024, Esther obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.