Dele Momodu revealed that during the 2022 PDP presidential primary, an aspirant paid $30,000 to each of the 774 delegates

The Ovation publisher made this revelation when he appeared as a guest during the Key to Keys podcast show

Momodu, in the trending interview, also expressed regret over the N50 million spent on the nomination form

Ovation Magazine publisher Dele Momodu has revealed that an aspirant gave $30,000 to each of the 774 delegates during the 2022 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primary.

Dele Momodu says each PDP delegate got $30,000

Speaking on the Key to Keys podcast show, Momodu expressed regret over spending nearly N50 million to purchase the PDP presidential nomination form and described the primary as heavily monetised.

As reported by Vanguard, he also stated he would not contest for any party’s presidential ticket unless adopted as a consensus candidate.

Momodu regrets spending N50 million on nomination form

Momodu who lamented that he could have used his N50 million for key investment, stated he would not contest for any party’s presidential ticket unless adopted as a consensus candidate.

The PDP chieftain said:

"I spent about 50 million Naira buying the form and it was a waste; not even one vote. There was one of the candidates who paid as high as $30,000 per delegate and we had 774 delegates."

Watch Momodu's interview below:

Why Wike is angry with PDP, Atiku

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Ovation Magazine publisher Dele Momodu voiced concerns about the crisis rocking the PDP and how Nyesom Wike contributed to it.

In a trending interview, Momodu claimed Wike is yet to recover from his defeat in the 2022 PDP presidential primary.

He added that Atiku Abubakar's victory in the PDP primaries, with 371 votes, left Wike really disappointed, contributing to the party's defeat in the 2023 presidential election.

Source: Legit.ng