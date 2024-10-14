2027 Presidency: Dele Momodu Mentions How Atiku's Fate Would Be Determined

Dele omodu, a former Director of Strategic Communications for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, has shared his thoughts on the future of Atiku Abubakar, the PDP's 2023 presidential candidate. In a recent statement, Momodu emphasized the role of divine intervention in shaping Atiku's political journey.

Prince Ademola Momodu, a former Director of Strategic Communications for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, has shared his thoughts on the future of Atiku Abubakar, the PDP's 2023 presidential candidate. In a recent statement, Momodu emphasized the role of divine intervention in shaping Atiku's political journey.

According to Momodu, Atiku's fate in 2027 will be determined by God and destiny. This suggests that Atiku may be considering another presidential run, and Momodu is leaving the outcome to a higher power.

Momodu also reaffirmed Atiku's significance in Nigerian politics, describing him as a strong force. Despite the outcome of the 2023 election, Atiku's legacy remains intact, and his influence will continue to be felt.

In Momodu's view, Atiku will remain a key player in shaping Nigeria's political landscape. His experience, expertise, and commitment to the country's development make him an invaluable asset.

By emphasizing the role of destiny and divine intervention, Momodu underscores the uncertainty surrounding Atiku's future. However, one thing is clear: Atiku Abubakar will continue to be a major figure in Nigerian politics, and his contributions will be crucial in shaping the country's trajectory.

