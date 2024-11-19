PDP chieftain, Dele Momodu, has said the rumoured death of Michael Adeniyi Adenuga is ‘fake news’

Momodu said as of Tuesday evening, November 19, 2024, Adenuga was at his desk working

The media entrepreneur disclosed that Adenuga "just called me to thank everyone for their concern"

Victoria Island, Lagos state - Mike Adenuga, the billionaire chairman of Conoil and Globacom, “is hale and hearty”, his ally and media mogul, Dele Momodu, said on Tuesday night, November 19.

Momodu’s clarification comes amid online speculations that Adenuga passed away aged 71.

Debunking the viral rumour on his verified X (formerly known as Twitter) account, Momodu said the Oyo-born oil tycoon “is right now at his desk working round the clock.”

With an accompanying picture of Adenuga, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain wrote:

“Ignore the fake news. The Spirit of Africa DR MICHAEL ADENIYI AGBOLADE ISOLA ADENUGA is hale and hearty. He's right now at his desk working round the clock in support of the Nigerian economy. He just called me to thank everyone for their concern.”

Adenuga's wealth hits $6.7 billion

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Adenuga saw his wealth increase by more than half a billion dollars, making him a rare exception among the nation's billionaires in a year characterised by economic volatility and a sharp devaluation of the Nigerian naira.

Adenuga's net worth grew by $600 million since January, from $6.1 billion at the beginning of the year to $6.7 billion, according to Forbes' real-time billionaires list. His position as one of the richest and most powerful people on the continent is cemented by the fact that his varied business empire—which includes businesses in construction, banking, real estate, oil and gas, and banking—continues to yield strong profits.

