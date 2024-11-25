FCT Minister Nyesom Wike faces criticism over plans to build houses for judges, with allegations of political motives

Wike clarified that the project aligns with national goals and was authorized by President Bola Tinubu and the National Assembly

PDP chieftain David Itopa dismissed Wike's justification, calling the initiative a "Greek gift" intended to manipulate the judiciary

Recently, controversies have surrounded FCT Minister Nyesom Wike’s initiative to construct houses for judges in Abuja.

Critics argue that the move is politically motivated, while Wike insists it aligns with national development goals and respect for the judiciary.

In response to the allegations, Wike dismissed claims of political maneuvering and clarified that the project was approved through proper channels.

“It was approved by Mr. President. It was sent to the National Assembly in the 2024 budget. It was in that budget that there should be construction of Justices’ Quarters.”

Wike further explained that the initiative aims to provide a secure and dignified environment for members of the judiciary, aligning with broader efforts to support national institutions.

However, it does seem that not everyone is convinced by Wike’s explanation as a prominent PDP chieftain David Itopa, while speaking exclusively with Legit.ng, on Sunday, November 24, criticized the project, labelling it a “Greek gift” aimed at compromising judicial independence.

“Wike’s Greek gift to the judges is an attempt to hijack and pocket the judiciary. It was never part of his responsibilities to do such a thing.

"If judges needed houses, cars, or other amenities, the Tinubu-led Federal Government would have communicated with the Senate and made it a national obligation through the National Judicial Council," he said.

Itopa urged the federal government to ensure transparency and follow due process, emphasizing that any support for the judiciary must come through established frameworks rather than personal initiatives.

