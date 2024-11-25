Global site navigation

"They Want To Pocket Judiciary": Wike, Tinubu Under Intense Scrutiny For Building Houses for Judges
Nigeria

"They Want To Pocket Judiciary": Wike, Tinubu Under Intense Scrutiny For Building Houses for Judges

by  Ezra Ukanwa 2 min read
  • FCT Minister Nyesom Wike faces criticism over plans to build houses for judges, with allegations of political motives
  • Wike clarified that the project aligns with national goals and was authorized by President Bola Tinubu and the National Assembly
  • PDP chieftain David Itopa dismissed Wike's justification, calling the initiative a "Greek gift" intended to manipulate the judiciary

Recently, controversies have surrounded FCT Minister Nyesom Wike’s initiative to construct houses for judges in Abuja.

Critics argue that the move is politically motivated, while Wike insists it aligns with national development goals and respect for the judiciary.

Tinubu, Wike tackled over move to build houses for judges
PDP chieftain tackles Tinubu, Wike over move to build houses for judges Photo credit: David Itopa/Nyesom Wike/ Asiwaju Bola Tinubu
Source: Facebook

In response to the allegations, Wike dismissed claims of political maneuvering and clarified that the project was approved through proper channels.

Hear him:

“It was approved by Mr. President. It was sent to the National Assembly in the 2024 budget. It was in that budget that there should be construction of Justices’ Quarters.”

Wike further explained that the initiative aims to provide a secure and dignified environment for members of the judiciary, aligning with broader efforts to support national institutions.

However, it does seem that not everyone is convinced by Wike’s explanation as a prominent PDP chieftain David Itopa, while speaking exclusively with Legit.ng, on Sunday, November 24, criticized the project, labelling it a “Greek gift” aimed at compromising judicial independence.

“Wike’s Greek gift to the judges is an attempt to hijack and pocket the judiciary. It was never part of his responsibilities to do such a thing.
"If judges needed houses, cars, or other amenities, the Tinubu-led Federal Government would have communicated with the Senate and made it a national obligation through the National Judicial Council," he said.

Itopa urged the federal government to ensure transparency and follow due process, emphasizing that any support for the judiciary must come through established frameworks rather than personal initiatives.

Why Wike is angry with PDP, Atiku

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Ovation Magazine publisher Dele Momodu voiced concerns about the crisis rocking the PDP and how Nyesom Wike contributed to it.

In a trending interview, Momodu claimed Wike is yet to recover from his defeat in the 2022 PDP presidential primary.

He added that Atiku Abubakar's victory in the PDP primaries, with 371 votes, left Wike really disappointed, contributing to the party's defeat in the 2023 presidential election.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ezra Ukanwa avatar

Ezra Ukanwa (Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944

