Hunger Protest: Dele Momodu Says Tinubu’s Broadcast Speech Shocked Him, Gives Reason
- Dele Momodu, publisher of Ovation Magazine, criticised President Tinubu's nationwide broadcast, saying it did not address protesters' demands
- Momodu expressed scepticism about Tinubu's willingness to grant concessions, citing his alleged successful grip on Lagos State for 25 years
- The PDP chieftain described it as "wishful thinking" to expect Tinubu to change an approach that has worked for him for years
Lagos, Nigeria - Dele Momodu, publisher of Ovation Magazine, on Sunday, August 4, criticised President Bola Tinubu's nationwide broadcast for allegedly failing to address the demands of protesters demonstrating against bad governance across Nigeria.
Tinubu's speech, delivered amid ongoing #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protests that began on Monday, August 1, did not concede to protesters' calls for fuel subsidy restoration, lower electricity tariffs, and others.
Momodu, a social commentator and PDP chieftain expressed scepticism about Tinubu's willingness to grant concessions, citing the president's past successes with his current approach since his tenure as Lagos state governor.
He wrote on X:
"Fellow Nigerians, good morning. After the long-awaited speech of President Bola Tinubu eventually came this morning, I’m sure most of you would be as stupefied as me.
“I must confess that I had little hope of Tinubu granting some concessions to the aggrieved Nigerians. As a man who has held an iron grip on Lagos State for the last 25 years, it would be difficult for him to change a winning formula that has worked for him ever since.
“Also, what did we expect his advisers to be telling him when most of them have been his most fanatical cronies from Lagos who have learnt never to challenge the master?
“So it was merely wishful thinking on the part of incurable optimists like me to think he was going to have mercy on hapless and seemingly helpless Nigerians.”
Source: Legit.ng
Nurudeen Lawal (Head of Politics and Current Affairs Desk) Nurudeen Lawal is an AFP-certified journalist with a wealth of experience spanning over 8 years. He received his B/Arts degree in Literature-in-English from OAU. Lawal is the Head of the Politics/CA Desk at Legit.ng, where he applies his expertise to provide incisive coverage of events. He was named the Political Desk Head of the Year (Nigeria Media Nite-Out Award 2023). He is also a certified fact-checker (Dubawa fellowship, 2020). Contact him at lawal.nurudeen@corp.legit.ng or +2347057737768.