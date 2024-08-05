Dele Momodu, publisher of Ovation Magazine, criticised President Tinubu's nationwide broadcast, saying it did not address protesters' demands

Momodu expressed scepticism about Tinubu's willingness to grant concessions, citing his alleged successful grip on Lagos State for 25 years

The PDP chieftain described it as "wishful thinking" to expect Tinubu to change an approach that has worked for him for years

Lagos, Nigeria - Dele Momodu, publisher of Ovation Magazine, on Sunday, August 4, criticised President Bola Tinubu's nationwide broadcast for allegedly failing to address the demands of protesters demonstrating against bad governance across Nigeria.

Tinubu's speech, delivered amid ongoing #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protests that began on Monday, August 1, did not concede to protesters' calls for fuel subsidy restoration, lower electricity tariffs, and others.

Momodu, a social commentator and PDP chieftain expressed scepticism about Tinubu's willingness to grant concessions, citing the president's past successes with his current approach since his tenure as Lagos state governor.

He wrote on X:

"Fellow Nigerians, good morning. After the long-awaited speech of President Bola Tinubu eventually came this morning, I’m sure most of you would be as stupefied as me.

“I must confess that I had little hope of Tinubu granting some concessions to the aggrieved Nigerians. As a man who has held an iron grip on Lagos State for the last 25 years, it would be difficult for him to change a winning formula that has worked for him ever since.

“Also, what did we expect his advisers to be telling him when most of them have been his most fanatical cronies from Lagos who have learnt never to challenge the master?

“So it was merely wishful thinking on the part of incurable optimists like me to think he was going to have mercy on hapless and seemingly helpless Nigerians.”

