Global site navigation

Local editions

Hunger Protest: Dele Momodu Says Tinubu’s Broadcast Speech Shocked Him, Gives Reason
Nigeria

Hunger Protest: Dele Momodu Says Tinubu’s Broadcast Speech Shocked Him, Gives Reason

by  Nurudeen Lawal 2 min read
  • Dele Momodu, publisher of Ovation Magazine, criticised President Tinubu's nationwide broadcast, saying it did not address protesters' demands
  • Momodu expressed scepticism about Tinubu's willingness to grant concessions, citing his alleged successful grip on Lagos State for 25 years
  • The PDP chieftain described it as "wishful thinking" to expect Tinubu to change an approach that has worked for him for years

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Lagos, Nigeria - Dele Momodu, publisher of Ovation Magazine, on Sunday, August 4, criticised President Bola Tinubu's nationwide broadcast for allegedly failing to address the demands of protesters demonstrating against bad governance across Nigeria.

Tinubu's speech, delivered amid ongoing #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protests that began on Monday, August 1, did not concede to protesters' calls for fuel subsidy restoration, lower electricity tariffs, and others.

Momodu, a social commentator and PDP chieftain expressed scepticism about Tinubu's willingness to grant concessions, citing the president's past successes with his current approach since his tenure as Lagos state governor.

Read also

End Bad Governance: "Tinubu's speech failed to give the people hope", VDM reacts, video trends

He wrote on X:

"Fellow Nigerians, good morning. After the long-awaited speech of President Bola Tinubu eventually came this morning, I’m sure most of you would be as stupefied as me.
“I must confess that I had little hope of Tinubu granting some concessions to the aggrieved Nigerians. As a man who has held an iron grip on Lagos State for the last 25 years, it would be difficult for him to change a winning formula that has worked for him ever since.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Also, what did we expect his advisers to be telling him when most of them have been his most fanatical cronies from Lagos who have learnt never to challenge the master?
“So it was merely wishful thinking on the part of incurable optimists like me to think he was going to have mercy on hapless and seemingly helpless Nigerians.”

Read also

EndBadGovernance protest: Nigerians react to Tinubu's speech

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Nurudeen Lawal avatar

Nurudeen Lawal (Head of Politics and Current Affairs Desk) Nurudeen Lawal is an AFP-certified journalist with a wealth of experience spanning over 8 years. He received his B/Arts degree in Literature-in-English from OAU. Lawal is the Head of the Politics/CA Desk at Legit.ng, where he applies his expertise to provide incisive coverage of events. He was named the Political Desk Head of the Year (Nigeria Media Nite-Out Award 2023). He is also a certified fact-checker (Dubawa fellowship, 2020). Contact him at lawal.nurudeen@corp.legit.ng or +2347057737768.

Tags:
Hot: