President Bola Tinubu was said to have shortlived Daniel Bwala's appointment as his special adviser on media and public communication because the latter referred to himself as his spokesperson

Tinubu was said to have been furious with the declaration and ordered that he should be reassigned to special adviser on public communication

Seyi Tinubu, son of the president, was said to have influenced Bwala's appointment, juts as he did for Ajuri Ngelale, who earlier resigned from his position

Daniel Bwala's stint as President Bola Tinubu's spokesman was remarkably short, lasting just 24 hours. On November 14, Bwala was initially appointed as Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, but his role was swiftly reassigned to Special Adviser on Policy Communication.

This sudden change came after Bwala attempted to take over the office of Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, who was away in Brazil with President Tinubu for the G20 meeting.

Tinubu removes Daniel Bwala for describing himself as the president's spokesperson Photo Credit: @BwalaDaniel

Source: Twitter

Why Bwala was removed

According to insiders, Bwala's move was seen as an attempt to usurp Onanuga's role, and President Tinubu was reportedly furious when he learned of the development. Onanuga promptly issued a statement clarifying the roles within the State House media team, emphasizing that there is no single spokesperson for the Presidency. Instead, three Special Advisers, including Sunday Dare, Daniel Bwala, and Onanuga himself, will collectively serve as spokespersons for the government.

The reassignment is seen as a significant demotion for Bwala, who will now operate away from the Presidential Villa. Insiders revealed that Seyi Tinubu, President Tinubu's son, played a significant role in Bwala's appointment. Seyi reportedly wanted a vocal spokesman who would aggressively defend the President's interests, but Bwala's attempted power grab ultimately backfired.

How Seyi Tinubu influenced president's media team

The development highlights the complex dynamics within President Tinubu's media team, which has been plagued by intrigue and power struggles since its inception. Dele Alake, a former commissioner of information and strategy in Lagos state, was initially tipped to become Special Adviser on Media, Strategy and Special Duties, but Seyi Tinubu reportedly torpedoed the appointment.

In the end, Bwala's brief tenure as spokesman has raised more questions than answers about the inner workings of President Tinubu's administration. As the dust settles, it remains to be seen how Bwala will navigate his new role and how the President's media team will function in the wake of this dramatic shake-up.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng