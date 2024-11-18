President Bola Tinubu has sacked Chioma Ejikeme as the executive secretary of the PTAD, whom he renewed her appointment 13 months ago

President Bola Tinubu has made a significant change in leadership at the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), sacking Chioma Ejikeme as the executive secretary and replacing her with Tolulope Abiodun Odunaiya.

This move comes just 13 months after Ejikeme was reappointed for a second term, effective October 10, 2023. PTAD spokesman Olugbenga Ajayi did not disclose the reason behind her removal.

Tinubu's appointee resumes immediately

Odunaiya has wasted no time in assuming her new role, taking office on Monday, November 18, 2024, at the PTAD headquarters in Abuja. The management and staff warmly welcomed her and immediately held a meeting to outline her vision for the directorate. She acknowledged the remarkable work of her predecessors and the dedication of the staff, promising to build on their legacy and drive meaningful outcomes and lasting progress.

According to Leadership. she notes that her goal is to create a collaborative and unified environment where every individual feels recognized, empowered, and motivated to contribute to improving the lives of pensioners.

Tinubu's appointee speaks on pension

As the new executive secretary, Odunaiya recognizes the importance of pensioners in Nigeria's history and development. She emphasized that it is both a responsibility and an honour to ensure they receive the care, respect, and timely entitlements they deserve.

According to her, her vision aligns with President Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, aiming to create a prosperous Nigeria where every citizen feels valued and supported. To achieve this, she plans to prioritize efficiency, accountability, and compassion.

Ajayi's statement disclosed that Odunaiya's first order of business was to tour the directorate's departments and units, gathering firsthand information on the administration and processes. This hands-on approach demonstrates her commitment to understanding the inner workings of PTAD and making informed decisions to drive progress.

