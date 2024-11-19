President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has restructured his State House media team, reassigning Daniel Bwala to Special Adviser on Policy Communication

Tinubu’s Special Adviser, Bayo Onanuga, described the changes as a strategic move to enhance efficiency and ensure consistent communication

Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar's spokesperson Paul Ibe criticized the reshuffle, calling it a diversion from addressing critical economic challenges

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has restructured the State House media and communications team, reassigning two recently appointed officials to new roles.

Specifically, Sunday Dare, initially designated as Special Adviser on Public Communication and National Orientation, now holds the position of Special Adviser on Media and Public Communications.

Similarly, Daniel Bwala, who was appointed last week as Special Adviser on Media and Public Communication, has been reassigned as Special Adviser on Policy Communication.

The changes were confirmed in a statement by Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, on Monday, November 18.

Onanuga emphasized the president’s commitment to effective governance, stating:

"The redesignation of roles within the media and communications team is part of a broader strategy to boost efficiency and streamline communication channels.

"These changes reflect our dedication to keeping Nigerians informed about government actions and policies," he said

Atiku's aide to sudden role change

Paul Ibe, spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), reacting to the development via his X page, said the President is deploying same strategy used for Ajuri Ngelale, for Bwala.

His words:

"The broom that was used on Ajuri Ngelale is being used on Daniel Bwala sharp-sharp. This was never about restructuring the media team. It is an introduction to course 101 titled Emilokan is a Bigoted Virus."

Ibe further criticized the administration for prioritizing media restructuring over addressing pressing economic challenges, saying:

"If these folks spend all the precious time restructuring their media team, what time will be available for rejigging their trial-and-error policies that have brought us to an economic cul de sac?"

While some Nigerians questioned the rationale behind the frequent reshuffling of media aides, others viewed it as a necessary adjustment to align with Tinubu’s broader governance objectives.

