FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared that the development of northern Nigeria remains fundamental to the country's prosperity.

The president spoke on Tuesday, November 19, through Senator Kashim Shettima, his lieutenant, during a stakeholders roundtable on Northern Youth Development organised by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation in Abuja. The Foundation is a non-governmental organisation (NGO) founded by the governors of the 19 northern states in cooperation with admirers of the late Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Premier of the defunct northern region.

Representing his principal at the occasion, Shettima said:

"The late Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto, was one of the towering giants on whose shoulders we have ascended as a nation. His vision was clear: the North cannot progress in isolation, and Nigeria cannot prosper unless every part of this nation thrives."

Tinubu warned that "whatever disrupts the growth of one region sets back the entire nation.

Addressing the region's security challenges, President Tinubu further outlined measures "to restore stability to the north," including "strengthening community policing, rehabilitating displaced persons, and addressing cross-border challenges like smuggling and insurgency."

Tinubu announces plans for youths

Furthermore, the president also announced plans for a National Youth Development Bank and a Youth Data Bank.

He described them as crucial tools for "providing financial and informational support" to young Nigerians.

