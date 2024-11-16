Ondo Decides 2024: Live LGA Results of Ondo Governorship Election as INEC Begins Collation
Akure, Ondo state - Residents trooped out on Saturday, November 16, to cast their votes in the Ondo State Governorship Election 2024 and decide their next governor among the top candidates, including Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the APC, Agboola Ajayi of the PDP, and others.
With voting, sorting, and counting now concluded at the polling units and ward levels, the official collation of results from the 18 local government areas (LGAs) is set to begin at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)'s state collation centre.
Stay tuned for Legit.ng's live updates.
