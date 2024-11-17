Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Akure, Ondo state - The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, is edging closer to victory after collation of results from 15 local government areas in the Ondo governorship election.

Aiyedatiwa had polled a total of 301,113 votes while his closest rival, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Agboola Ajayi, has 97,051 votes so far.

Aiyedatiwa polled a total of 301,113 votes from 15 LGAs Photo credit: A_AgboolaAjayi/@LuckyAiyedatiwa

As reported by Daily Trust, the APC is leading the PDP with a wide margin of 204,062 votes as they await the results of three local government areas (LGAs).

The final collation commenced at the INEC office in Akure, around 12: 35 am on Sunday, November 17.

The Returning Officer of the exercise, Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Lokoja, Prof Olayemi Akinwunmi, coordinates the final collation at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Akure.

Legit.ng recalls that the ruling APC won the Owo local government area - the LGA of late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

The APC gathered 31914 votes, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 4740 votes, the Labour Party got 42, and the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) garnered 15.

ZLP candidate loses LGA in Ondo governorship election

Legit.ng earlier reported that APC's Aiyedatiwa defeated Abass Mimiko, the candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) at his Ondo West local government area.

The ZLP candidate is the younger brother of the former Ondo state governor Olusegun Mimiko.

Mimiko scored 1972 votes in his local government while the APC swept 20755. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) garnered 6387 votes, while the Labour Party got 6387 votes.

