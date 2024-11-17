The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced a recess in the collation of Ondo State governorship election results, with plans to resume at 5 am. As of now, results from 13 Local Government Areas have been declared, with the All Progressives Congress (APC) leading in all of them, followed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in second place.

The 13 local government areas already declared include Ifedore, Ondo East, Ileoluji Oke-Igbo, Idanre, Irele, Akoko South West, Owo, Ondo West, Akoko South East, Akoko North West, Ose, Akoko North East, and Akure South.

The remaining five local governments, whose results are expected to arrive during the recess, are Ilaje, Odigbo, Okitipupa, Akure North, and Ese Odo. According to Prof Olayemi Akinwunmi, the collation officer, the break is necessary to allow for the arrival of these results. Notably, there was a contending issue in Idanre Local Government, where the PDP agent alleged vote buying, ballot box snatching, and no election in some areas, requesting the returning officer to reject the results from Idanre.

INEC National Commissioner Prof Kunle Ajayi had earlier assured that the result would be declared by 6 a.m. He emphasized that the commission would wait until the last local government result was in before declaring the winner. Ajayi expressed confidence that the process would be completed by 6 a.m., stating, "I don't have any fear that even by 6 a.m., maybe everything would have been over."

The APC's lead in the 13 declared local governments suggests a strong performance, but the outcome of the remaining five local governments will be crucial in determining the final result. The PDP will be hoping to close the gap or even overtake the APC in the remaining areas.

As the nation waits for the final outcome, INEC's commitment to transparency and efficiency is being put to the test. The commission's efforts to ensure a free and fair election are evident in their attention to detail and dedication to completing the process. The outcome of the Ondo State governorship election will be eagerly anticipated, and citizens will be watching closely as the results unfold.

