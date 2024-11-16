The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday, November 16, said the governorship election in Ondo "has started peacefully"

In a statement obtained by Legit.ng, the party asked the PDP to allow the election to end peacefully

The APC stated that it is committed to tranquillity and has informed its members to allow peace to reign during the 2024 Ondo state governorship election

Idanre, Ondo state - The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state, has debunked claims by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that it (APC) sent thugs to Ofosun in Idanre local government area (LGA) to disrupt the ongoing governorship election.

The party spokesperson, Steve Otaloro, said information reaching them indicated that there is “nothing like that.”

'Ondo PDP playing victim card' - APC

In a statement, Otaloro insisted that "voting is going on orderly".

He said:

"If they (the PDP) have any issue with that, they just want to create an issue out of nothing. As I speak, no member of our political party is going out to vote as a member, everybody has become an electorate, whatever violence is happening, they should investigate it properly, but I can assure you it is not from our members.

“How will you infiltrate all those local areas, these are routes, farm settlements. Why will our members infiltrate such places, that is not true.

“Often than not, maybe their plans were busted, and that was why he is coming up with this allegation."

