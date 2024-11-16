Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

Akure, Ondo state - After voting in the 2024 Ondo state governorship election ended in several polling units (PUs), the national secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ajibola Basiru, posted a cryptic update on social media.

The message from the Osun politician suggests that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the ruling APC is coasting to victory.

Legit.ng reports that results in many other polling units have been counted with the process in other places reportedly still ongoing. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is expected to announce a winner for the election upon the completion of all collation processes and exercises.

Legit.ng gathered that ahead of the final collation of results at the INEC office in the state capital, Akure, police operatives were seen surveilling the premises in Alagbaka.

Police authorities also want its personnel who have been deployed for election security to restrict any unauthorised movement of persons in and out of the collation centres.

Posting a picture of himself smiling, Senator Basiru wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Our mood in Akure now!!! Alhamdulillah (praise be to God)."

Meanwhile, the situation room at the APC’s national secretariat in Abuja has commenced monitoring the ongoing election process in Ondo state.

Hussaini Halilu Pai, the special adviser to the national chairman on election matters, joined the team.

Ondo: APC quashes PDP's allegation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the APC in Ondo state debunked claims by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that it (APC) sent thugs to Ofosun in Idanre local government area (LGA) to disrupt the ongoing governorship election.

The party spokesperson, Steve Otaloro, said information reaching them indicated that there is “nothing like that.”

In a statement, Otaloro insisted that voting happened "orderly".

Source: Legit.ng