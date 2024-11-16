Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa expressed confidence in his victory, citing his achievements over the past 10 months

Obenla Community, Ondo state – Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has expressed confidence in his victory in the ongoing Ondo governorship election, citing his performance over the past 10 months and his extensive state-wide campaign efforts.

Speaking after casting his vote at Unit 5, Ward 4 in Obenla community, Aiyedatiwa noted the peaceful atmosphere and the encouraging turnout of voters.

“I am here at Obela community at Unit 05. It has been calm and peaceful. The turnout is encouraging. I expect the same situation at other locations."

The governor also commended the people of Ondo for their law-abiding nature and expressed optimism that the election would proceed without incidents, The Nation reported.

“We are peaceful in Ondo. We have been having our elections in a peaceful environment. The citizens are law-abiding. I believe the election will be peaceful and credible,” he added.

Highlighting his preparations for the election, Aiyedatiwa stated that he campaigned across all regions of the state, engaging directly with citizens and understanding their needs, Vanguard reported.

“I am at an advantage to win because of the work I have done in the last 10 months. I was the only candidate that covered the entire state,” the governor said.

Aiyedatiwa expressed confidence in the voters’ support, believing that the warm reception he received during his campaigns would translate to votes.

“I felt the people, I listened to them, and the people were excited at my appearance. I believe they will translate the love to votes today,” he remarked.

Aiyedatiwa urges residents to exercise franchise

The governor urged voters to exercise their civic duty, emphasizing the importance of participating in the electoral process.

“I urged the people to go out and vote. They should go out and vote. I believe with what we have done in the last 10 months, the voters know who they want,” he stated.

